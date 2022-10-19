ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A new place to play is open for business in Irondequoit, with the promise it will provide fun for children of all abilities.

The new inclusive playground is located in Heyer-Bayer Memorial Park.

It features an expression swing, an inclusive whirl, a roller slide, and more. The playground also has a safe rubber surface, making it wheelchair accessible.

Town Officials say this park is a part of an even broader plan.

“This is a purposeful and invested future in our parks,” said Erin Magee, Irondequoit commissioner of public works. “This is one in the process of more inclusive parks with this type of model to allow, you know, all of our residents and visitors of all abilities to be able to enjoy our outdoor space.”

Magee also says the goal of the playground will provide children with the social, emotional, cognitive and physical skills to engage with other children in an inclusive way.

Location