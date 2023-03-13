ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A former teacher aide in the East Irondequoit Central School District was arrested Monday and charged with receipt, distribution, and possession of child pornography.
Investigators say Leonard Ortiz Jr., 20, had at least 625 images and 117 videos of child pornography on his cell phone, including some depicting the rape of young children. According to prosecutors, he also distributed and received child pornography on social media, and sent messages openly discussing child pornography and sexual abuse.
East Irondequoit officials say they learned of the investigation into Ortiz on December 2, and fired him immediately. They say the district was prohibited from sharing the information publicly until Ortiz was arrested, due to the ongoing investigation.
The district says investigators have not found any images of East Irondequoit students in Ortiz’s files.
Ortiz faces between five and 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted. He appeared before a judge Monday and was released with GPS monitoring, prohibited from contacting minors, and prohibited from using computers without supervision.
Counselors, social workers, and members of the BIVONA Child Advocacy Center will be available for East Irondequoit students and families who would like support. Anyone with information about the suspect or the charges is asked to call the Homeland Security Tip Line at (716)-954-6362.
Full statement from the East Irondequoit Central School District
On March 13, 2023, district administration was informed that the Office of Homeland Security arrested former East Irondequoit teacher aide, Leonard Ortiz, Jr. on charges of receipt, distribution, and possession of child pornography. The district was first notified of the investigation into Mr. Ortiz by the State Police on December 2, 2022. Upon notification, the district terminated Mr. Ortiz’s employment immediately. Due to the ongoing criminal investigation, the school district was prohibited from sharing this information publicly until Mr. Ortiz was arrested as it would have compromised law enforcement’s investigation. At this time, law enforcement officials have informed the district that they have not found any images of East Irondequoit students.
Mr. Ortiz was subject to a background check and employment screening prior to commencing his employment with the school district. This screening also included a search of the New York State Sex Offender Registry, which came through the State Education Department. He began his employment in East Irondequoit as a contracted teacher aide through Temporary Employment Service (TES) from September 15, 2021, until he was hired as a probationary district employee on October 19, 2022. Upon being hired as a district employee, Mr. Ortiz worked in our district until his termination. Throughout Mr. Ortiz’s temporary and probationary employment, there was never a report of questionable behavior or activity, or any reason to suspect illegal or inappropriate behavior.
District counselors and social workers, as well as the BIVONA Child Advocacy Center are available for any students and families who would like additional support processing this information. If anyone has any additional information relating to the charges, we encourage you to contact the Homeland Security Tip Line at 716-954-6362 or email hsibuffalotips@ice.dhs.gov