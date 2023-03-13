ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A former teacher aide in the East Irondequoit Central School District was arrested Monday and charged with receipt, distribution, and possession of child pornography.

Investigators say Leonard Ortiz Jr., 20, had at least 625 images and 117 videos of child pornography on his cell phone, including some depicting the rape of young children. According to prosecutors, he also distributed and received child pornography on social media, and sent messages openly discussing child pornography and sexual abuse.

East Irondequoit officials say they learned of the investigation into Ortiz on December 2, and fired him immediately. They say the district was prohibited from sharing the information publicly until Ortiz was arrested, due to the ongoing investigation.

The district says investigators have not found any images of East Irondequoit students in Ortiz’s files.

Ortiz faces between five and 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted. He appeared before a judge Monday and was released with GPS monitoring, prohibited from contacting minors, and prohibited from using computers without supervision.

Counselors, social workers, and members of the BIVONA Child Advocacy Center will be available for East Irondequoit students and families who would like support. Anyone with information about the suspect or the charges is asked to call the Homeland Security Tip Line at (716)-954-6362.

Full statement from the East Irondequoit Central School District