ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — On Wednesday, the Irondequoit Police Department announced the Jason M. Bell has been charged in connection to the July 30 hit-and-run wreck on Empire Boulevard.

Police say A’Chaz Walker, Sr. was killed as he was driving his 2008 Kawasaki motorcycle near the intersection of Helendale Road. His family and friends call him Chaz. They say while the news of an arrest brings them some relief they are still heartbroken and disturbed that the driver of the truck left the scene.

Patricia Walker-Mosley called her 35 year old son Chaz, her heart.

“He did not deserve to die like that, for someone to just hit him and leave him in the road like road kill and just keep going with no remorse,” she said.

On Thursday, A’Chaz Walker’s mom, his cousin and sister told News 8 they want the dignity and justice they say Walker deserves. The day after the father of one son was killed, Chaz’s family friends and coworkers gathered near the scene of the crash to plead for the driver to come forward.

“I never screamed so loud in my life. It was like I was in a movie.” Shukriyyah Walker recounts the moments immediately after she learned her brother had succumbed to his injuries.

Irondequoit police released images of a newer model Black Chevrolet Silverado 2500 in an attempt to find the driver who left the scene.

“When you watch the film you can’t even see Chaz behind the truck,” said Varick Baiyina, Chaz’s cousin.

Initially police stated witnesses told them Chaz was speeding at the time of the crime. Eyewitnesses at the vigil said that was not the case.

Chaz’s cousin Varick says the surveillance video he saw makes it clear what happened to Chaz.

“It was absolutely on purpose,” Baiyina said.

More than two weeks later police say the driver of the truck, Jason Bell, was charged with the Class D Felony of Leaving the Scene of a Personal Injury Incident Resulting in Death. He was arraigned Wednesday at Irondequoit Town Court, in front of Judge Joseph Valentino.

The Monroe County District Attorney’s office says the case will be presented to a Grand Jury to determine if other charges will be filed.

Chaz’s family, coworkers, and friends say although they are still grieving they will be watching and waiting for justice.

“Chaz was a great son, a good brother, a good father, good uncle, cousin. He was just a good all around good guy,” said Walker-Mosley as she wiped away tears.

The Irondequoit Police Department did not respond to a written request for an interview following news of the arrest this week.