Irondequoit family forced out of home due to sewage backup, wants more help from town

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — An Irondequoit family has been displaced from their home after raw sewage backed up into their basement. An issue they accuse the town’s Infrastructure of causing. The damage cost thousands and ruined almost all their belongings.

Irondequoit Leaders are yet to fully understand what may have happened but this huge mess began on Sept. 9, when the Hurley family noticed raw sewage gushing into their basement after heavy rainfall from Hurricane Ida poured over the area.

After checking their own pipelines on their own property, the Hurleys claim the system on their end was clear. When they learned their own insurance plan didn’t include sewage protection they turned to the Town of Irondequoit public insurance claim center but were denied there to and did not receive assistance to clean up the mess.

Eventually, the Hurley Family was left with a $10,000 bill to get the sewage out of their basement but still haven’t eliminated the smell. Forcing them out of their home for the past two weeks.

“This is a mess that we didn’t cause, that we believe is negligence on the town’s part,” Mary Hurley said. “Our pipe gets snakes preventatively by the town to make sure that it is clear and because it wasn’t our fault we’re seeking at least the cleanup cost. The sentimental stuff cannot be replaced.”

We did reach out numerous times to both the Irondequoit Public Works office and Supervisor for a response on how this could have happened but have not heard back.

The Hurley Family continues to stay with family in Webster until they can get the sewage stench out of their home, fearful it could harm the health of their three kids.