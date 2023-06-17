ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Bringing the community together and educating them about the historical importance of Juneteenth – is one of this group’s main focuses.

ERASE —Eliminating Racism and Seeking Equity— held its fourth annual Juneteenth Festival in Irondequoit Saturday.

Organizers of the festival say that although the day is filled with fun, shopping, and music, it’s still important to educate everyone on the history of the holiday.

“It’s been celebrated since 1865, largely in the Black community,” said Noel France with ERASE. “So to share this, with everyone, really is an act of inclusion that brings me immense joy and an opportunity to not just celebrate but educate.”

