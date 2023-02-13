ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Ahead of Valentine’s Day, students and staff with the East Irondequoit Central School District delivered messages of positivity.

At each of the district’s four elementary schools, students put together special notes to deliver to Spender Road in Irondequoit. On that same street a few weeks ago, residents received antisemitic flyers at the end of their driveways.

Sean Dabreu is the principal of Helendale Road Primary within the district. He said sharing feel-good messages is something the students are passionate about.

“We want to make sure that the hate in our community is squashed and that we make love incredibly louder,” Dabreu said. “So that when people see these things, we don’t want them to feel anything other than love for them and the joy that they can have in their lives everyday.”

Between the schools involved in this initiative almost 1,000 cards were created and sent out to neighbors.

“We’re not gonna put up with hate in our community,” Dabreau said. “And it start right here with the youngest kids at school.”