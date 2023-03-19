IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — East Irondequoit Middle School (EIMS) received a national recognition after being selected as a National Demonstration School by AVID.

AVID, or Advancement via Individual Determination, is a non-profit organization that provides educators with strategies in hopes to accelerate the performance of underrepresented students.

“It is a tremendous honor to be selected as a National Demo Site, and we are proud of our AVID program and our school as a whole,” said EIMS’s Principal Max Zeller. “The use of AVID strategies schoolwide has positively impacted students and staff, and we continue to see a more engaged and college-ready student body.”

EIMS is one of two AVID Demonstration Schools in the state, the other one being in New York City.

AVID programming is implemented currently in EIMS and Eastridge High School with plans to expand to elementary school in the Fall of 2023.

The East Irondequoit School District says that all AVID students graduate high school and are accepted to college.

“Schools recognized as National Demonstration Sites have proven their ability to successfully implement the AVID Elective course and take the strategies schoolwide to impact all students,” says AVID Chief Executive Officer Thuan Nguyen. “EIMS was selected as an AVID National Demonstration School because it has implemented the AVID system throughout the school and can serve as a model for new AVID sites.”