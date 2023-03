ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Fire crews in Irondequoit are investigating after a fire broke out at a home Tuesday night.

Firefighters were called to the scene a little before 8:00 p.m. on Densmore Road. The fire chief tells News 8 no one was injured, and they knocked the blaze down in about ten minutes.

The home had minor damages, according to investigators. They’re still trying to figure out what happened, but they say it started in the gutter, possibly as a result of ice melting around a cable.