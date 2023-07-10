ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Concerns over the proposed move for University Preparatory Charter School for Young Men, also known as UPrep.

The school is looking to expand to a vacant facility on East Ridge Road after 13 years in Rochester.

With 450 current students and more incoming, UPrep says it needs more room. There are plans to build more class and athletic spaces, but homeowners have their concerns, including congestion, environment and property values.

“It would allow development that’s inconsistent with the town’s comprehensive plan, which does not anticipate citing school uses or commercial uses in our one district,” said attorney Jacob Zoghlin, who represents the Mallards Landing Homeowners Association, “particularly, whereas here it would disrupt a residential neighborhood. This comprehensive plan drives the point home by noting that even higher-density residential uses should not be cited near less intensive residential uses and should instead be located where there are existing commercial uses, centers, and public transportation. Neither of which is the case here.”

“Nonprofit elementary and secondary schools accredited by the State of New York are permitted uses in our one district, and UPrep is just that,” said attorney Frank Pavia, who represents UPrep.

A decision is expected at the Town of Irondequoit’s next town board meeting.