IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — The Town of Irondequoit announced they are temporarily renaming a neighborhood street where the late boxing legend Carmen Basilio lived in his later years.

Boxwood Drive will be temporarily renamed Carmen Basilio Way for the weekend’s 30th annual Rochester Boxing Hall of Fame Induction Dinner. Basilio will be honored at the event.

Community leaders, boxing dignitaries, and retired boxer Charles Murray celebrated Basilio’s legacy.

“I suspect that even 60 years from now people will remember Carm, and that’s because of the qualities that he had, that approachableness that I spoke of,” said Mark Irwin, Vice President of the Rochester Hall of Fame. “He had a very strong sense, I believe, that he did represent boxing and he did represent something greater and he always tried to represent that in the best light.”

Some community leaders also recalled an event Carmen Basilio attended, saying that he was one of the last boxers to stay at the event and sign autographs.