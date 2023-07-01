ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A boat operator was arrested Friday night after crashing into the pier at Irondequoit Bay, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

MCSO says just before 10:30 p.m., deputies — assisted by the USCG, West Webster Fire, Sea Breeze Ambulance, Irondequoit, and New York State Police — responded to the Irondequoit Bay outlet for the report of a boat that struck the pier.

The operator of the boat, who was the only occupant, was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for minor injuries to the face. The operator was also arrested and charged with boating while intoxicated and operating without a boater safety certificate, according to MCSO.

Deputies say the cause of the crash is still under investigation. They add measures will be taken July 1 to remove the boat.