ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 20-minute lockdown was accidentally triggered at Dake Junior High School Thursday, according to the Irondequoit Central School District.

The district said the lockdown button was accidentally triggered at 2:22 p.m. Dake and nearby Irondequoit High School went into lockdown, following protocol.

According to the district, Irondequoit police swept the building and discovered no threat.

The schools were in a Hold-in-Place during the 20-minute lockdown, limiting movement inside the building.

The district said it would not release more information.