Inside NY Baseball: Yankee Jay Bruce calls it a career; Breaking down the Yankees’ early season problems

(WTNH)– Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu has to make some more room in the trophy case. Earlier this week he received his silver slugger award. In the abbreviated 2020 season he hit 3-64 to win the American League Batting Title. It was his second straight year winning the award as a second baseman.

Earlier this week Yankees first baseman Jay Bruce called it a career. He really struggled this month and just decided he couldn’t do it anymore. Bruce played just ten games with the team, 4 hits in 34 at bats, including a homerun.

Bruce had a really good career in the big leagues. He hit 319 homers and knocked in 951 runs in 13 plus seasons. The three time all star turned just 34 earlier this month. It wasn’t an easy decision but it is one that he’s at peace with.

