Inside NY Baseball: When fans can return to the ballparks; Former Mets manager announces run for mayor

(WTNH)– What a difference a week makes for the Yankees. The team really starting to come around.

Winning series…a good homestand starting with a sweep of the Detroit Tigers and then winning two of three against the Houston Astros. The Yankees pitching staff is firing on all cylinders. Starters are giving the team some innings and the relief pitching up until Thursday has been great. The big story offensively has been the resurgence of designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton. He’s carrying this team. Aaron Boone put him in the two hole and he’s caught fire. Stanton makes 29 million dollars a year and he understands his job is to produce.

Been an up and down week for the Mets. Earlier in the week they fired hitting coach Chili Davis. The offense still a little inconsistent so we’ll see if a new plan helps turn things around.

Mets started the week in Philadelphia—winning two of three games. Next a stop in St Louis—-a four game split with the cards. Mets back home now for games this weekend against Arizona and Baltimore, including a return to Citi Field by Orioles pitcher Matt Harvey on Wednesday afternoon. Mets manager Luis Rojas looking forward to getting back to Queens after a good road trip.

Next, if you’ve been vaccinated against COVID, going back to the ballpark for a relatively normal experience is in your future. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and the Yankees and Mets announced earlier this week that on May 19th capacity at both stadiums can increase to 100 percent as long as fans are vaccinated.

Here’s the deal—full capacity will be allowed in vaccinated sections. Unvaccinated fans will sit six feet apart in sections that are capped at 33 percent. Both teams are also offering free vaccinations for fans in exchange for free tickets.

Mayor Bobby Valentine? How does that sound? It’s the latest challenge the former Mets manager is taking on. Valentine announced on Friday that he will run for mayor in his hometown of Stamford, Connecticut.