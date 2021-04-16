Inside NY Baseball: Recap of this week’s games; Marcus Stroman back in Mets rotation & ready to have an impact

(WTNH)– It was a tale of two stories for the New York baseball teams this week, but the Mets are a little more exciting right now.

Let’s dial in on the Yankees to start this week. After salvaging a game in the Rays series last weekend, thanks to newest Yankee Rougned Odor, the Yanks met up with Toronto at their spring training home in Florida. The Blue Jays playing there through May due to COVID-19 restrictions in Canada.

Where would the Yankees be without Gerrit Cole? He delivered in the series opener with his second win of the year. Six innings, three hits, one run, struck out 8. Giving him 29 strikeouts tying him with David Cone for most by a Yankees pitcher through three starts. Cather Kyle Higashioka helped Cole get the win with a pair of solo home runs.

But the win streak ended at two games, the final two games of the series. Going in to their weekend series with Tampa, stringing wins together has been a problem for the Yanks.

The Mets are trending in the right direction..really sticking it to Joe Girardi and the Phillies this week. Unlike the Yankees, the Mets getting some good starting pitching and some clutch hitting. Lots of new faces on the team this year but some of the new guys like Francisco Lindor and catcher James McCann are fitting in well. Jacob Degrom is still the best pitcher in baseball. Nothing like some home cooking to get you ready for a six game road trip.

Marcus Stroman has been a bright spot in the Mets starting rotation…2 and 0 through two starts. He’s given New York six strong innings in both appearances, giving up just 7 hits and one run. And that’s exactly why the Mets traded for him in July of 2019.

Stroman made 11 starts for NY after that mid-season trade from Toronto. But in 2020, the 5’7″ right opted out of the season over COVID concerns. As Justin Walters tells us, Stroman is making up for lost time early in 2021. With electric stuff and a healthy dose of confidence…

As for the Yankees, one of the Bombers bright spots has been the catcher’s position Gary Sanchez is playing much better than 2020 and his backup– Kyle Higashioka– has really solidified his standing with the team. He regularly catches Yankee ace Gerrit Cole. He’s getting it done in the batters box too. Higashioka went into the series with Tampa hitting 400.

The Huntington Beach, California native is making the most of his at bats with 10 hits in 5 games..Yankees manager Aaron Boone says the 31-year-old is a perfect fit for this team.