Inside NY Baseball: June 2nd named ‘Lou Gehrig Day’ by Major League Baseball

(WTNH) — Major League Baseball today announced the inaugural “Lou Gehrig Day,” which will be celebrated throughout the League during the 2021 Championship Season on Wednesday, June 2nd.

On this date, Gehrig will join fellow Baseball Legends Jackie Robinson and Roberto Clemente as the only players whose legacies are celebrated annually with dedicated, league-wide days.

June 2nd was specifically chosen as the date for Lou Gehrig Day as it marks when Gehrig became the Yankees starting first baseman, thus cementing the start of his incredible streak of consecutive games played, as well as the day he passed from complications of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), otherwise known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

The focus of Lou Gehrig Day will be on three pillars:

Remembering the legacy of Gehrig and all those lost to the disease that bears his name Raising awareness and funds for research of ALS Celebrating the groups and individuals who have led the pursuit for cures

This special occasion follows a campaign led by the “Lou Gehrig Day Committee”, which is comprised of individuals, family, and friends affected by ALS, as well as organizations leading the way on awareness and fundraising for the movement to end the disease.

Commissioner of Baseball Robert D. Manfred, Jr. said, “Major League Baseball is thrilled to celebrate the legacy of Lou Gehrig, whose humility and courage continue to inspire our society. While ALS has been closely identified with our game since Lou’s legendary career, the pressing need to find cures remains. We look forward to honoring all the individuals and families, in baseball and beyond, who have been affected by ALS and hope Lou Gehrig Day advances efforts to end this disease.”