Inside NY Baseball: Former Yankees catcher Scott Bradley talks baseball journey

(WTNH)– Back in the early 80’s Scott Bradley was a big prospect. He only played parts of two seasons in New York.

But after a good Major League Baseball career he found his way back home to New Jersey as the head coach of the Princeton Tigers baseball team. His baseball journey, which seems to always lead back to the Yankees and most recently—-old timers day.

Bradley only spent two seasons in the Bronx. He played 28 games in pinstripes,14 hits in, 70 at bats with the Yankees. He batted 200 with the team, no home runs, three RBI.

While his time with the Yankees was short, his major league career wasn’t. He played 600 games over nine seasons, batted .257 on his career, 424 hits, 18 home runs, 184 runs batted in.