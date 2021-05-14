Inside NY Baseball: Former Yankee Ron Blomberg talks new book about Thurman Munson

(WTNH)– The first designated hitter in big league history has another first, this time as an author. Of course were talking about former Yankee Ron Blomberg.

Blomberg was a teammate of former Yankees Catcher Thurman Munson, who died in August of 1979 in a plane crash. Over the years, lots of books have been written about the Yankee captain. Most of the books were about the man on the field.

So Blomberg decided to write his own book, “The Captain And Me, On and Off the Field with Thurman Munson.” Blomberg wants Yankee fans to know more about the caring man away from the field.