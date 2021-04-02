Inside NY Baseball: Former Mets manager Bobby Valentine talks favorite Opening Day memory

(WTNH)– Now the answer to our trivia question. What Yankees great was picked one spot ahead of former Mets manager Bobby Valentine in the 1968 draft? The answer — Thurman Munson.

Speaking of Bobby Valentine, we had a chance to sit down with the former Mets manager who talked his favorite Opening Day memory in the video above.

Next, let’s take a look at the week ahead for both teams.

Yankees: After the series against the Blue Jays wraps up on Sunday, Baltimore comes to town for three games. All 6:35 starts in the Bronx. Then a day off on Thursday and then a weekend series down in Tampa against the Rays.

Mets: After this series against the Nats, the Mets continue on the road with three games in Philadelphia against Joe Girardi and the Phillies. And then its the home opener on Thursday against Don Mattingly and the Miami Marlins. A couple ex Yankee managers for the Mets to deal with early in the season.