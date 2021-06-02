Inside NY Baseball: Fans return to in-person games with recent COVID guidelines update

(WTNH) — Our trivia question is: which former Scranton Wilkes Barre Railrider finished second in a-l rookie of the year voting in 20-16?

The answer: Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez. He played 35 games in Scranton in 20-15, 71 in 2016.

Detroit pitcher Michael Fulmer won rookie of the year that season.

Different ballparks have different rules this season due to COVID. Some teams have been limiting capacity. That includes the Yankees triple a affiliate — the Scranton Wilkes barre Railriders, but that’s about to change.

“Finally, on Tuesday, after over a year and a half, PNC field will be filled with Railriders fans. The team announcing 100% capacity allowed starting June 1, and fully vaccinated fans will not have to wear masks,” said

Changes in CDC and Pennsylvania state guidelines were the catalysts for these changes, as many professional baseball teams across the country begin to fully open their gates.

“we’re really looking forward to opening up those gates and not having any restrictions. i think, again, it’s just an important time in this country, it’s important for the industry, and it’s obviously important for the communities,” said Doug Davis, Railriders manager. “Just like Scranton and all the small communities around this area that we’re able to come out here and play and perform and bring some entertainment in the form of baseball, and for all the fans to be able to be here without restrictions, to be able to see us play, we’re all looking forward to it.”

The players are excited to feel the energy the fans bring.

“When you give up a base hit, when you give up a homer, when you give up a walk, you’re in difficult situations, you definitely feel the atmosphere,” said Railriders pitcher, Nestor Cortes Jr. “So, like I said, coming into this year, and having fans in the stands, it’s meant a lot…to see June 1 come around and actually have full capacity’s gonna be real neat– and I’m glad we’re gonna have it.”