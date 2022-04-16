NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New York Mets have made plenty of baseball history since their inception in 1962 with a couple of World Series titles, Hall of Fame players, and iconic moments.

Now, fans have the chance to relive the history at Citi Field inside the Mets Hall of Fame Museum.

The Mets are also honoring a man who dedicated his life to the organization: Public Relations Vice President Jay Horowitz. The team is dedicating the press box to Horowitz before their game against Arizona on Sunday.

See more information regarding the Mets Museum in the video above.