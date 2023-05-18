ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Orleans County declared a state of emergency Thursday as New York is dealing with an influx of migrants and asylum-seekers.

According to the county’s declaration, this is due to the county experiencing a housing crisis since July 2022. The county says that it does not have the capability to receive or sustain any migrants.

In addition, Lynne Johnson, the chairman of the Orleans County Legislature also issued an emergency order saying that no municipality can contract anyone in Orleans County to transport migrants or asylum seekers to the county without permission from Johnson.

In addition, the order also says that no hotel or property owners can engage with anyone other than Orleans County to provide accommodations for migrants or asylum seekers without approval.

According to New York City Mayor Eric Adams, over 4,000 migrants went to shelters in New York City last week. Hochul said that SUNY campuses may be able to provide relief, but only until students need the space.

Gov. Hochul received backlash for this consideration — Representative Claudia Tenney said that without background checks or health screenings.

You can read both declarations below:

State of Emergency:

Emergency Order: