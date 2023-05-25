ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As many counties are issuing state of emergency declarations over the recent influx of migrants and asylum seekers, Ontario County is calling for New York State to create a housing plan.

County officials said they expressed concern about a lack of a plan to relocate asylum seekers from New York City into Ontario County. Todd Campbell, the chairman of the Board of Supervisors, cited the county’s housing shortage as a key concern.

“An influx of asylum seekers would exacerbate our existing housing shortage and strain our communities and Department of Social Services,” Campbell said.

The resolution passed onto the Board of Supervisors for consideration is seeking assurances that state and NYC officials will provide detailed housing plans should asylum seekers be placed in Ontario County.

Meanwhile, several counties across New York State — including Orleans, Genesee, and Steuben Counties — have issued state of emergency declarations, with many citing housing as a concern. The next meeting for the Board of Supervisors is next Thursday, June 1.

An emergency order was issued by Monroe County Executive Adam Bello which prevents hotels and shelters from entering into a contract to provide emergency shelter without approval. Bello clarified that the order is meant to encourage a plan to be put in place.