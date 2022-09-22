MUMFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — The Genesee County Village and Museum held two naturalization ceremonies on Thursday morning to officially grant U.S. citizenship to a group of American immigrants.

According to members of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, there were 50 people from 25 different countries who took the oath of citizenship at the ceremonies. Visitors were also invited to witness the ceremony and help them connect with those in the Genesee Valley Region

At the end of the ceremony, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services answered questions about the immigration process.

“What does it mean for each of you to be an American citizen? What does it really mean? Surely each of you may have a different answer because we are all unique, but I hope that you would allow me to suggest one answer that fits all of you,” said Magistrate Judge Mark W. Pedersen. “It means that each of you will be as much of an American as someone who’s family may have been here for 10 generations or longer.”