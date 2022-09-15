BOSTON M.A. (WROC) — Families are getting back to the routine of leaving their homes for work and school and many of their unattended homes are unfortunate targets for burglaries.

According to the FBI and The Department of Justice, around 2.5 million burglaries are recorded each year. About 65% of burglaries actually happen during the day.

Most people aren’t aware of this fact. Experts say it’s common for homeowners to let their guard down in the afternoon.

Director of Communications and trend expert for SimpliSafe home security, Amy Nagy, says there are steps you can take to guarantee safety for your home.

“I think we’ve all gotten used to living in our homes, coming and going and not necessarily locking the doors behind us or setting our alarms. Here at SimpliSafe we recommend people do the first line of defense. It’s the most simple, and that’s to lock your doors and set your alarms when you’re not there,” Nagy said.

She adds that most burglaries happen through doors and windows that are left open and asks that you keep in mind to remember to close and lock your windows as well.