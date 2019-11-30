Stokoe Farms celebrates grand opening for 2019 holiday season

SCOTTSVILLE, N.Y. (WROC) — Now that Thanksgiving is over, many have already started their Christmas preparations. Families flooded Stokoe Farms Friday to pick out the perfect Christmas tree.

Thanksgiving weekend is the official grand opening weekend at Stokoe Farms.

In addition to the many different types of trees there’s also free hot chocolate and cookies. And on top of that, a live nativity scene.

Suzanne Stokoe is the owner of the tree farm and said Friday is one of the busiest days of the year.

“We gets tons of families, multiple generations, lots of dogs and lots of smiles and family traditions,” said Stokoe.

One boy was there to do just that — carry out a family tradition.

“My dad started it, and then I was like I want to cut it down this year, and they let me so he did like halfway, and I was like dad, just let me cut it down,” said Evan Weiner.

Some customers were shopping for just the right tree.

“I really like tall trees and I like the ones that look very homey and live and bright and that’s how I pick them,” said Chloe Glynn.

If you haven’t bought your tree yet, Stokoe recommends getting out this weekend or next for the best selection.