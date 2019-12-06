ROC Holiday Village opens Friday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Martin Luther King Jr. Park in downtown Rochester has been transformed into a winter wonderland once again for the return of the ROC Holiday Village.

The holiday-season long event drew more than 100,000 visitors in its inaugural year of 2018, and will once again feature family friendly activities like Santa’s Workshop, free ice skating, pop-up restaurants, bar, private igloos, shopping celebrations and more for 14 select dates in December.

Friday December 6

Saturday December 7

Sunday December 8

Friday December 13

Saturday December 14

Sunday December 15

Thursday December 19

Friday December 20

Saturday December 21

Sunday December 22

Friday December 27

Saturday December 28

Sunday December 29

Tuesday December 31

Village hours will be 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturdays, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays. The restaurant and bar sections will be open extended hours to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Tickets for select Santa events and private Igloos will go on sale starting Friday, November 8 at 10 a.m. and are available online.

The Festival does not operate any parking but there are many surface lots and ramp parking garages conveniently located nearby. Metered parking will be available on area streets, plus at the Washington Square Garage, All pro Parking Garage at the Five Star Bank Building, Court Street Garage, Midtown Garage, and Fairway Parking.

For more information, visit this website.