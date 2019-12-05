Poll: Fake Christmas trees far more popular than real

In this Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, photo, a man looks at artificial Christmas trees for sale at the Balsam Hill Outlet store in Burlingame, Calif. About 80 percent of Americans who put up a Christmas tree now use a fake one and tree growers worry about those numbers growing as millennials begin to form traditions with their young children. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (WROC) — The Siena College Research Institute released a poll Thursday that shows how New Yorkers feel about the upcoming holidays.

Holiday spending

Of those polled, 47% say they plan on spending more than $500 or more on gifts during this holiday season. One in five polled say they will spend more than $1,000 on gifts while more than 30% of New Yorkers say they plan on holding their gift spending under $300. Regarding spending. slightly more than half of those polled said their spending will be similar to years’ past while 17% say they will increase their spending in 2019.

And how will those dollars be spent? 47% of those polled say they will do “at least half” of their holiday shopping online. Eleven years ago, only 7% of New Yorkers said they did that much shopping online, according to Siena.

Season’s greetings

“Merry Christmas” is the most popular greeting this time of year, with 51% of New Yorkers saying this most often, while 38% of those polled say they prefer “Happy Holidays.”

The great tree debate

The age-old debate for real vs. fake Christmas trees is very one-sided according to this poll. While 72% of those polled say they put up a Christmas tree in their house for the holiday season, 65% of them say they choose artificial trees over real ones.

Believing is believing

Close to one third of New Yorkers, 30%, say they believe in Santa Clause. The belief in Santa Claus was greatest among Catholics, suburban residents, and those with children in their household.

Getting excited

The holidays can be stressful time of year, but even still, 71% of New Yorkers polled say they are either somewhat or very excited about the holiday season — up from 66% last year.