‘Nutcracker’ brings holiday joy back to Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The New York State Ballet will present “The Nutcracker” this weekend, December 13-15, at the Hale Auditorium on the campus of Roberts Wesleyan College.

Founder Katie Johnson discussed the annual tradition, along with dancers Kayleigh Danowski, and sisters Isabella and Brianna Best, Tuesday during News 8 at Noon.

“It’s always a delight for me,” Johnson said. “For me growing up as a child, ‘The Nutcracker’ was the first ballet I ever saw and it was that epiphany moment if you will. And I knew for right then and there when I was three years old watching ‘The Nutcracker’ live that I just had to deliver ‘The Nutcracker’ to everyone.”

Danowski will reprise her dream role as the Sugar Plum Fairy. “I always wanted to dance this role since I was probably five years old,” she said. “This will be my fifth Christmas dancing it and every year it’s a dream come true and I try to bring a new level of grace and maturity and strength, and kind of raise the bar each year.”

It’s a major challenge. “This role is probably the hardest role I have to dance in my season here with New York State Ballet,” said Danowski. “It’s comprised of a big pas de deux, a step for two. And then we both have our solos and then a coda at the end. So it’s a very lengthy role. Stamina is difficult as well as just the technique of it, the steps and big lifts, lots of turns and that kind of thing.”

For Isabella Best, who will play Clara, and sister Brianna Best, who will play Fritz, this year’s ‘Nutcracker’ is extra special. “I love being a part of ‘The Nutcracker,'” said Isabella. “This is, I think my fifth time doing it and I’m really excited this year. I’ll be performing the main part in ‘The Nutcracker.’ It’s really a great opportunity to be able to share what I love doing with all sorts of different people and inspire people.”

Brianna added, “I just love being ‘The Nutcracker.’ It’s always so fun and it really gets me excited for the rest of the holiday season. This year especially, it’s going to be really fun because I get to play a sibling role with my sister, so that’s going to be a lot of fun.”

For tickets to see ‘The Nutcracker’ call the Box Office at (585) 594-6008 or go online to the Roberts Wesleyan website.