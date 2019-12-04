Kicking off the holiday season: Local lightings, celebrations, and more

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester is about to be lit, quite lit-erally, this week, with multiple holiday events happening in and around town.

This time of year is busy for many of us, but with so many tree lightings and celebrations happening this week, there are plenty of opportunities to join the community for some holiday fun — and all of these events are free to attend.

Wednesday: Frederick Douglass statue lighting

The lights are about to shine on Rochester’s iconic statue of Frederick Douglass. The statue was recently moved to a new location at Highland Park in Rochester, closer to the street so more people can see it.

Monroe County also built a memorial plaza with a new sculpture of constellations including the North Star. Monroe County will have a first lighting ceremony at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Tomorrow 5pm: First lighting ceremony for the new Frederick Douglass Memorial Plaza at Highland Park in #roc! (formal dedication is next spring). pic.twitter.com/cqVtSNKyXH — Maureen McGuire (@MaureenMcGuire8) December 4, 2019

Thursday: Park Avenue’s ‘Spirit of the Holidays’

For the 26th year in a row homes and businesses along Rochester’s historic Park Avenue neighborhood will open their doors to celebrate the holidays.

Take a stroll through Park Ave. and enjoy the sparking lights upon buildings, bushes, tree branches, light poles and more. More than 80 Park Avenue businesses will open their doors to invite you in for warmth and outdoor activities include holiday musical performances, horse-drawn wagon rides, roasted chestnuts, live ice sculpting, a visit from Santa and more.

Celebrations kickoff with the lighting of the Christmas Tree and Menorah at 5 p.m. and the fun runs until 9 p.m. Unlike the popular Park Ave. fest in the summer, the road will not be closed to traffic, and parking is as normal.

Friday: Genesee Keg Tree lighting

A Rochester tradition unlike any other — and it has grown in the past six years, from some 50 people for its first event and more than 6,000 in 2018.

Join in on the fun from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. this Friday at the Genesee Brewery and behold the majesty of 530 kegs, standing 27 feet tall, lit up with more than 25,000 lights. The event will feature food trucks, heaters and fire pits, plus the return of the Keg Tree Ale.

The brewery also reminds people to bring coats and gloves, as the brewery is helping out the Mayor with the “Bring Christmas Downtown Coat Drive.” The official lighting will happen at 6: 30 p.m.

Saturday: Liberty Pole lighting and ROC Holiday Village kickoff

Join Santa, Rudolph, Eleves, and local sports team mascots as they greet kids at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Liberty Pole in advance of the 5:30 lighting ceremony — and enjoy some free coffee and hot chocolate while you’re there!

Once the Liberty Pole is lit a family holiday parade will commence to Dr. MLK Jr. Park in downtown Rochester where a Christmas tree lighting will kick off the second season for the ROC Holiday Village.

There you can enjoy a Santa Land, free ice skating, with free skate rentals, local artisans selling unique gift and crafts, food and drink, rotating casts of pop-up restaurants and bars, multiple photo opportunities, and free kid crafts.

It’s only the first week of December, but the holiday season is in full swing in Rochester.