Habitat for Humanity builds gingerbread houses

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Habitat for Humanity of Ontario County is working on building different kind of houses — gingerbread houses.

All 23 of them are in downtown Canandaigua, part of the organization’s annual fundraiser to help the community build a real home for families in need.

From a carousel, to a traditional gingerbread house, to one made out of all dog treats — all different kinds of gingerbread houses are on the tour.

This is the second year Habitat for Humanity of Ontario partnered with the Business Improvement District in downtown Canandaigua.

“Our goal is to build three or four homes each year moving forward and in order to do that we have to pull off some of these types of events,” a spokesperson for Habitat for Humanity said.

“We hope everyone enjoys it. It does run through the end of December, so get out and visit the houses.”

Just last week, they held a contest and announced a winner out of the 23 entries.

The carousel took the first place prize.

Right now, you can tour the creative collection of gingerbread houses while visiting downtown shops — all benefiting families who are in need.

For more information on giving back this season, visit Habitat for Humanity online, and check out our holiday volunteering guide.