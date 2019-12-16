Garden Factory: A holiday tradition in Rochester for 20 years

GATES, N.Y. (WROC) — For two decades, the Garden Factory on Buffalo Road in Gates has held its “Family Traditions” holiday event, and this year is no different.

What started with a train ride has expanded to games, crafts for kids, a model-train display scavenger hunt, and even an indoor Ferris wheel.

Guests can still buy plants as usual, but the Garden Factory also has a host of Christmas trees and holiday-inspired floral arrangements like home-grown poinsettias.

People who come every year say it’s a tradition their families cherish.

“Bringing people together, it’s been a number of years we’ve been doing it,” said Garden Factory General Manager Dennis Keady. “It’s been a great thing again, it’s a family tradition.”

“It’s worth the fun to drive out, it’s so kid-friendly,” said Natasha Greene, who visits every year. “You can do a lot here and there’s a lot of nice people too.”

The Family Traditions event continues at the Garden Factory next weekend.