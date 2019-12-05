Firefighters urge safety, caution with Christmas trees around the holidays

An Oklahoma City firefighter, left, watches as the pine tree he ignited burns, during a demonstration for the media of how quickly a Christmas tree can catch fire, in Oklahoma City, Friday, Dec. 9, 2005. (AP Photo)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s a quiet Saturday evening in December and you plan on taking advantage of the stillness amidst a chaotic month.

You grab your favorite blanket, make some hot cocoa, light a cinnamon scented candle, put on Nat King Cole, and admire the beautiful Christmas tree that stands tall, acting as a beacon of light in your living room.

It’s a quiet, rare moment.

What you don’t plan for is the cat to creep over, jump on a dangling ornament, knocking over the Christmas tree, which falls right into an open candle, setting the whole (dried out) tree a blaze — and your curtains!

This isn’t part of the holiday comforts we have in mind — but it happens.

It happens often enough that the Firemen’s Association of the State of New York has released some tips to help keep you from those catastrophes this holiday season.

“We see more and more fires happening during the holidays, so we urge you to follow this advice to enjoy a happy, festive time while keeping your home and family safe,” Fire Association President Robert McConville said in a statement. “These tips should be at the top of every holiday list.”

Below is tips the FASNY realeased on their website, urging people to take caution when celebrating and keep their homes safe.

When choosing a Christmas tree:

Check a tree for dryness by shaking the trunk and watching for falling needles. If too many dry needles fall, choose a fresher tree.

Avoid trees with an artificial-looking green tint on the branches or trunk, as these may have been spray painted with combustible or hazardous paint

Have the seller saw off an inch or 2 from the trunk of the tree to help keep it fresh longer at home

When disposing of a tree, don’t leave it inside a home or building or place it against the exterior of a structure. The tree is likely dried out and poses an increased fire hazard.

When decorating the tree or home:

Carefully inspect new and previously used light strands. Look for frayed cables and replace any damaged or missing bulbs before plugging lights in.

Do not overload extension cords, power strips and electrical outlets.

When using power cords to illuminate outdoor displays, ensure that they are designated for external use only — never use power cords that are meant just for indoor use.

Turn lights off overnight. If possible, use a timer device to turn your lights off automatically.

When using candles or candelabras

Keep lighted candles at least a foot away from any combustible materials. Don’t put candles anywhere near window curtains, furniture, wrapped gifts or anything else that could ignite.

Place candles and candelabras where they cannot be knocked down or tipped/blown over.

Extinguish a candle before it burns to within 2 inches of its holder.

Never leave a lit candle unattended.

Discourage the use of candles in bedrooms and other areas where you may fall asleep.

Consider using battery-powered candles instead; if using electrical, “plug-in” candles, follow manufacturers’ instructions.

Find more tips from the FASNY here.