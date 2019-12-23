homeforholidays

Christmas tree safety tips

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Christmas may be the most wonderful time of the year, but it’s also the most likely time of year for house fires.

A simple spark can turn a dry Christmas tree into a torch in just 12 seconds. In less than 30 seconds, an entire room can be engulfed in flames.

The National Fire Protection Association recommends :

  • replace any string of lights with worn or broken corns or loose bulbs
  • never use lit candles to decorate the tree
  • always turn off Christmas tree lights before leaving home
  • Water your tree daily

It’s also important to keep a working smoke detector in your home.

