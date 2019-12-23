Christmas tree safety tips

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Christmas may be the most wonderful time of the year, but it’s also the most likely time of year for house fires.
A simple spark can turn a dry Christmas tree into a torch in just 12 seconds. In less than 30 seconds, an entire room can be engulfed in flames.
The National Fire Protection Association recommends :
- replace any string of lights with worn or broken corns or loose bulbs
- never use lit candles to decorate the tree
- always turn off Christmas tree lights before leaving home
- Water your tree daily
It’s also important to keep a working smoke detector in your home.