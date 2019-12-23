Christmas tree safety tips

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Christmas may be the most wonderful time of the year, but it’s also the most likely time of year for house fires.

A simple spark can turn a dry Christmas tree into a torch in just 12 seconds. In less than 30 seconds, an entire room can be engulfed in flames.

The National Fire Protection Association recommends :

replace any string of lights with worn or broken corns or loose bulbs

never use lit candles to decorate the tree

always turn off Christmas tree lights before leaving home

Water your tree daily

It’s also important to keep a working smoke detector in your home.