Brighton police officer delivers baby at family’s home

BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — The stork dropped off an early present for a Brighton family after their baby was delivered by a police officer just one week before Christmas.

Mom and her baby are happy and healthy, and they are thankful for the officer who went above and beyond the lind of duty to deliver their little girl just in time for the holidays.

This Brighton family has quite a story to tell about the birth of their new baby . . . Hear about what they say is the best Christmas present ever! Coming up this evening in @News_8 @AdamChodak #watchnews8 #wroc pic.twitter.com/7htor07SQY — Rebecca Fath (@rebeccareports) December 23, 2019

“She’s kind of a drama queen already,” said mother Hitomi Sakana about her newborn daughter Daphnie Kianpour.

Daphne’s entrance into the world started Thursday morning. Hitomi wasn’t sure if she was experiencing contractions or not, so she tried to wait it out.

“Within 30 minutes or so this were progressing very quickly,” Hitomi said. “I was pretty calm about it because I had my first, but I thought I’d have a few hours.”

A short time later, she called her gynecologist who told her she needed to get to a hospital right away, but there was no time.

“I called the neighbor, but by the time he arrived I could not get in the car so he called 911,” Hitomi said.

Enter Brighton police officer Mark Skidmore, who says a neighbor alerted him of what was happening.

So he sprung to action and helped deliver the child in the family’s home.

“We walked inside, the neighbor was there and said the head was coming out, so I got down on the ground, there wasn’t any waiting at all,” Skidmore said. “She was ready to have the baby and she started pushing.”

Now this family is saying little Daphne is the best present they could hope for.

“Everything went really well so we’re just really grateful for everybody who came,” Hitomi said.

Daphne’s mother and father are both medical doctors themselves, mom as a surgeon and dad as an anesthesiologist, but dad was at work when the baby was born.