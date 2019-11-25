Black Friday in Rochester: When and where for holiday shopping deals

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Black Friday is this week! As Rochester residents prepare, here are some things to help you schedule a weekend of shopping.

Marketplace Mall, The Mall at Greece Ridge and Eastview Mall will operate the same schedule through the weekend.

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. – 7 pm.

*Eastview Shuttle: A shuttle will pick up customers and mall employees at the Regal Movie Theater and will be dropped off by the food court. Shoppers and mall employees are encouraged to take the shuttle to help alleviate parking problems. Riders will receive a coupon for a free cup of flavored coffee or hot chocolate at Gloria Jeans.

Shuttle Hours: Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday: 9 a.m. – 11 p.m. Sunday: 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.



Record Archive will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. with Record Store Day Black Friday vinyl releases, live music and beer tastings.

The Culver Road Armory will host a curated market event on Saturday, November 30 featuring various upstate designers and artisans. The event will take place Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Target stores will be opening Thanksgiving day at 5 p.m. until 1 a.m. They open back up on Black Friday at 7 a.m.

Walmart will open 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

Best Buy will open Thanksgiving day at 5 p.m. until 1 a.m. and will open back up at 8 a.m. on Friday morning.

