A Christmas Story: Webster edition

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Try not to crack a smile at this Christmas display — we “triple dog dare ya.”

Rick Harris of Webster has been working on his one of a kind Christmas display for over a year. He got the idea when he resourced some left over mannequins from a Sears that went out of business.

He created a scene from the movie A Christmas Story …

A Christmas Story

And one from National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.

Cousin Eddie, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

Harris said he spent the year searching thrift stores for the perfect outfits for the mannequins.

The reason behind this hilarious display? Harris knows everyone loves the classic holiday movies, and wanted to make people smile.