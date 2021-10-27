Help the community, chance to win Josh Allen autograph, through West Herr Thanksgiving food drive

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — West Herr Auto Group kick off its Thanksgiving food drive Monday.

The company is encouraging people to donate canned food items to any West Herr locations, and those will be donated to those in need throughout the region.

Those who donate will also get a chance to win an autographed football signed by Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

Those with the company hope to see the community come together in support of an excellent cause.

“There are a lot of families right now that have been hit really hard by the pandemic that weren’t prepared for the change in everything,” said Tom Druzynski, West Herr Director of Operations. “The pricing for groceries, gas, housing. There are a lot of things that I think really have affected people financially. So I think this year, last year, more than ever, there are a lot of families that could use that help.

In addition to the food, West Herr will also be donating $100,000 worth of turkeys throughout Rochester and Buffalo to a variety of community organizations.

This food drive runs through November 15.