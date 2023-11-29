ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas — in Rochester that is!

Mayor Evans joined city leaders to light the 25-foot Christmas tree in the atrium of Rochester City Hall Wednesday morning. They even brought in a special guest for it — Santa Claus!

The tree was set up in City Hall last week. The massive tree was maneuvered into the building by the city’s Forest Division and it took approximately two hours to set it up — not counting decorations.

In addition, those who attended the tree-lighting ceremony were treated to a performance of some holiday favorites by RCSD’s School of the Arts.