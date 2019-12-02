1  of  40
Warning ahead of Cyber Monday

by: WROC Staff

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monday is Cyber Monday and as retailers draw millions to their website for the best deals, hackers and online thieves are ready to pounce on your personal information and steal your identity.

Local security experts said the best way to shop online is to log on to the actual retailer’s website rather than those link you get in your email or ads on social media.

Also be sure to look at the URL. If it has a lock icon, then it’s a safe site.

Another good top is to avoid clicking on those tempting pop ups. For mobile apps, those are good to go as long as it’s the official app from the retailer.

