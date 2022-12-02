Christmas trees being loaded into a truck to be delivered to military personnel and their families in North Carolina (News 8/Eric Schedlbauer)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — National nonprofit organization Trees for Troops is once again providing Christmas trees to military personnel this holiday season — and Stokoe Farms in Scottsville is the pick-up site.

Volunteers on Friday loaded a truck with donated trees and will be heading down to Camp Lejeune in North Carolina and distribute them to marines and their families to spread some Christmas cheer for those who serve our country.

“We’re spreading Christmas cheer to people that aren’t with us in person, but they’re in our hearts,” said Michelle Wilbert, a member of Wilbert’s Tree Farm. “And passing it through the families and overseas.”

Stokoe Farms said that this year, Trees for Troops will deliver over 17,000 Christmas trees to military families.

“The economic downturn and rising inflation is hurting so many, and military families are especially having to stretch their budgets significantly,” Stokoe Farms owner Suzanne Stokoe said in a statement. “Military families are so deserving of a little Christmas cheer with all the sacrifices they make for our great country. Donations are down, but we are still trying to make a difference.”

The Trees for Troops program has been providing real Christmas trees to military personnel for 18 years. Since 2005, the program was provided over 277,000 Christmas trees by tree growers to be donated to military families.