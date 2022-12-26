ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Sunday marked the final night of Hanukkah as Brighton residents gathered for the lighting of the LED menorah.

Rabbi Nechemia Vogel of Brighton said that the biggest thing to take away from the Hanukkah tradition is that there is always a need to spread more light in the world.

“There’s a powerful idea there. The idea that we have to add some more light,” Rabbi Vogel said. “What we did yesterday was good for yesterday now tonight we gotta add more light. So here we are on the eighth night with the entire Menorah lit. We’ve been working our way towards this, excited kids in the background getting a prize. It’s about excitement and especially, involving the kids they are so much a part of this.”

Many who celebrate Hanukkah across the United States have felt this year’s celebration felt more important as anti-semitic hate speech and attacks on the Jewish community are on the rise.