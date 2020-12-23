Top 10 (non-coronavirus) holiday dinner conversation starters

Olga Garcia, left, and her sisters Francis Garcia, center, and Anna Garcia work to prepare an afternoon family meal Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in the family home in Sedro-Woolley, Wash. On any other Thanksgiving, dozens of Olga’s family members would squeeze into her home for the holiday. But this year, she’ll deliver food to family spread along 30 miles of the North Cascades Highway in Washington state. If the plan works, everyone will sit down to eat in their own homes at precisely 6:30 p.m. and join a group phone call. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Looking for ways to steer the conversation away from COVID-19 at the holiday table? Look no further. NEWS10’s digital web team has 10 fun conversation starters that will gift some much-needed pandemic relief for the holidays.

Talk about at least three positive things that happened this year. Discuss goals or resolutions for 2021. Is a hotdog or hamburger on a bun considered a sandwich? Why or why not? Does a straw have one or two holes? Take turns reminiscing about a favorite childhood holiday gift. Talk about an embarrassing holiday memory. What’s your favorite holiday movie? A movie is being made about your life. What’s the title? What’s a food you could eat every day for a year? What’s the worst present you’ve ever received?

Most families know what topics will cause an uproar at the dinner table. In some families, topics surrounding politics and religion can cause an argument to arise. If the table talk starts going down a slippery slope the American Psychological Association has ways to move it towards a more positive conversation.