ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — National Pancake Day (September 26). National American Eagle Day (July 20). National Clean Your Desk Day (The second Monday of January).

We’ve all heard of the seemingly random things that get national recognition. Sometimes, it seems as though every day is cause for celebration. If you’re looking at NationalDayCalendar.com, that’s because it is!

“Since our humble beginnings on National Popcorn Day in 2013, we have been tracking the National Days, National Weeks, National Months, and International Days,” the website’s about page reads. We became the first calendar of its kind to curate the days all in one place and tell their stories, too!”

While the days might not be federally-recognized, they do offer an excuse to celebrate or do something special. For example, Sunday, January 8 is National Bubble Bath Day — the perfect excuse to treat yourself!

Not into an at-home spa? Each day usually has several national celebrations to choose from. For Sunday, that’s National Argyle Day, National English Toffee Day, and more.

But not every day on the calendar is unofficial. Any day, week, or month can be legally dedicated to a certain thing, cause, or activity via congress or presidential proclamation.

Some, such as Martin Luther King Day (Third Monday of January), are federal holidays where most government offices and major businesses are closed. Others are symbolically recognized due to their widespread celebration, or to help spread awareness about important causes. That’s the case with White Cane Safety Day (October 15), which raises awareness for the blind and visually impaired.

Whether the day is federally-recognized, or just for fun, there’s always a reason to do something special every day of the year. Which of today’s national day will inspire you?