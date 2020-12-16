Tips to avoid holiday hazards

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) -- Decorating your Christmas tree can be a much-needed mood booster, especially during a pandemic. Many carry out the practice of hunting for the perfect tree, stringing lights, and hanging stockings all before Thanksgiving. Other holiday decorators wait until closer to Christmastime to deck the halls but will keep the decor on display until well after the New Year.

Either way, both types of avid Christmas-lovers, if opting to cut down a live tree, will need a conifer fit for the long haul. Caring for a live Christmas tree correctly can make for more days or even weeks to enjoy its natural beauty and woodsy fragrance.