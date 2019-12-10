Survey: 61% say they’re dreading Christmas

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — Are the holidays stressing you out? You’re not alone!

According to a survey by Lending Tree, 61% of U.S. citizens said they’re dreading Christmas because of all the extra spending.

People report losing sleep over worrying about how they will pay for everything. Parents with children under 18 are expecting to spend about $850.

25% of people expect to go into debt.

Mental Health Expert Beth Williams said when it comes to relieving stress, it’s all about perspective.

“It’s being able to realize how fortunate we are during the holiday. If we are stressed, that means we have lots of loved ones and friends and people we care about and coworkers. So we just want to be sure we remember everyone.”

Williams also said it’s important to be honest with family and friends about your financial situation and stay within your budget.