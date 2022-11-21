ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Folks traveling across New York State this holiday season will be met with some festive décor. State officials gathered Monday at Stokoe for an annual tree-cutting tradition.

The event celebrates the holiday trees on display at each of the state’s regional Welcome Centers and Taste NY stores. All display trees are grown by New York farmers.

Officials cut a 9-foot Fraser Fir to be delivered and displayed at the Finger Lakes Welcome Center in Geenva.

“People will come to the welcome centers to stop to just get a taste of what we have in New York State,” Richard Ball, the NYS Agriculture and Markets Commissioner, said. “They can see a real life Christmas tree that was cut just a few miles away, and hey lets find that farm. Lets go cut our own Christmas tree. “

Each tree will be decorated with the theme “NYS Grown and Certified products.” Event organizers also promoting local farms this holiday season, as folks begin to pick out Christmas trees.