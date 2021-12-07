Seneca Falls festival celebrates 75th anniversary of ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’

SENECA FALLS, N.Y. (WROC) — This is a big week in Seneca Falls as they celebrate one of the all-time great holiday classics.

It’s a Wonderful Life made its debut 75 years ago this month. The film, featuring James Stewart as “George Bailey,” is set in a fictional location called “Bedford Falls” and it’s long believed to have been modeled after Seneca Falls.

The film’s director, Frank Capra, had family in nearby Auburn, New York and was said to have become enamored with Seneca Falls while making a visit there to a barbershop — and the rest was history.

Seneca Falls has an annual It’s a Wonderful Life Festival and this year’s edition is taking place this week Wednesday through Sunday. Some of the childhood actors come back annually for this event to celebrate.

There’s also a large 5K race Saturday evening and the whole town gets engaged.

The It’s a Wonderful Life Museum will be busy and the local post office there even has a cancellation stamp commemorating its connection to the fictional Bedford Falls.

A terrific Finger Lakes connection to a classic!

Festival hours are as follows:

Wednesday, December 8: Noon – 4:30 pm

Thursday, December 9: 10:00 am – 4:30 pm

Friday, December 10: 10:00 am – 4:30 pm

Saturday, December 11: 10:00 am – 5:00 pm

Sunday, December 12: 10:00 am – 4:30 pm

For more information, visit this website.