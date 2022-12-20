Wreaths are both a great way to decorate for holidays and to add a little extra beauty to your door any time of year.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Christmas party organized by Save Rochester will be held for the elderly residents of Manhattan Square on Tuesday.

The party, which is a collaboration between Save Rochester and Conifer, will provide food and activities for senior and low-income residents every Tuesday at Park Square. These activities include an Electric Slide contest, a Dominos game, and a Sades game.

According to Save Rochester, many elderly people often celebrate the holidays without loved ones. The organization wanted to change that with this party.

The party will kick off at 3 p.m. at 10 Manhattan Square.