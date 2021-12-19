Santa Claus came to town in Rochester’s newest holiday tradition

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Santa took over downtown Sunday in a newer holiday tradition, the Santa Stampede.

Over 250 Santa, young or old, participated in a three mile run/walk event around Rochester to spread holiday cheer. The group of Santa began at 10 a.m. at the Fleet Feet at the Armory on Culver Road.

The local holiday tradition started back in 2019. This year, participants and members of the community were encourage to bring a new unwrapped fleece blanket for donation to the Bivona Child Advocacy Center.